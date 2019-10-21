This premier fundraiser is also a night to actively support and celebrate the nursing profession by recognizing extraordinary nurses in the Greater Rochester area. The remarkable efforts of these individuals often go unsung and through the Nurse of the Year Award we are able to recognize those who are giving every mom and baby the best possible start. By nominating an exceptional nurse, you join March of Dimes in honoring these individuals and their tireless dedication to their patients.



Candidates must be authentic and strive for continual innovation and inspire others to follow, by being open to new ideas and show a willingness to adapt to succeed. They champion equity and inclusion through the trusted relationships they build and nurture. These guiding principles are the foundation for our Nurse of the Year recipients.



The Four Nomination Categories:



Prenatal Care Management

The value of prenatal care is critical to the outcome of healthy moms and strong babies. This category recognizes an LPN, RN or Advanced Practice Nurse that has gone above and beyond to provide comprehensive prenatal care management. This includes individuals working in an office/clinic setting, providing all aspects of physical, emotional and mental health care to pregnant women and their support system. This category is inclusive of individuals in the educational and research settings, students are also included.



Obstetrics

This area of health care impacts all facets of a positive experience for pregnant women. Providing comprehensive care including educating, counseling and support are the key components in meeting the needs of all obstetrics patients. This category recognizes an LPN, RN or Advanced Practice Nurse responsible for the delivery of care to the mother/baby dyad. This includes all aspects of physical, emotional and mental health care for the antepartum period through the delivery process. This category is inclusive of individuals in the educational and research settings, students are also included.



Postpartum Care

The value of postpartum care is critical for the transition from pregnancy to the postpartum period. This category recognizes an LPN, RN or Advanced Practice Nurse caring for the postpartum mother and/or the low risk healthy newborns. This includes all aspects of physical, emotional and mental health care from delivery to postpartum follow-up care. This category is inclusive of individuals in the educational and research settings, students are also included.



NICU and Special Care Nursery

This area of health care impacts the high risk infants and their families/caregivers. This category recognizes a LPN, RN or Advanced Practice Nurse that reaches beyond the traditional Newborn Nursery care. This individual has advanced knowledge to provide the specialized expertise required to provide care management to various high need newborns. This includes aspects of physical, emotional and mental health care for the infant and families/caregivers. This category is inclusive of individuals in the educational and research settings, students are also included.



The nominations are currently closed, but come back on January 2020 to nominate your favorite nurse!



Please note, you will need to download both documents to successfully submit an application.

Download the Nurse of the Year application

Download the Letter of Recommendation template





Deadline for Submission: Wednesday, September 18, 2019



For more information contact Karyn Benetti at (585) 330 -1721 or email at kbenetti@marchofdimes.org