signature chefs auction
e-mail

An evening of culinary excellence
Signature Chefs Rochester

DATE: Monday, October 21, 2019  |  Time: 5:30 PM
LOCATION: Hyatt Regency Rochester
ADDRESS: 125 E Main St, Rochester, NY 14604

For more information contact Karyn Benetti at (585) 330 -1721 or email at kbenetti@marchofdimes.org
Register
Purchase Now

Can't join us? Help fund the mission.

EVENT DETAILS

The 2019 event committee cordially invite you to the Signature Chefs Auction. This event will feature some of the Best Chefs in Rochester. Their signature dishes and pairings will offer an evening of incredible food and elegance.This premier fundraiser will be a dynamic, interactive cocktail party atmosphere that reflects regional styles and local flavors with event components that include Live and Silent Auctions and a compelling appeal to support the mission of the March of Dimes. The evening will host the area’s most philanthropic individual and corporate citizens. Their generosity and willingness to Fund Our Mission is focused on one thing – a future of Healthy Moms and Strong Babies.
 
SUPPORT THE MISSION
March of Dimes believes that every baby deserves the best possible start. Unfortunately, not all babies get one. We are changing that.
From advocacy to education to research, we are working to level the playing field so that all moms and babies are healthy. Because when a society supports every family, the future is brighter for us all. And when communities come together, even the toughest problems can be solved.
We’re taking on one of the toughest problems facing moms and babies today—premature birth. In this country 1 in 10 babies is born prematurely each year. And while the U.S. preterm birth rate is high, women of color have an up to 50 percent higher rate of preterm birth than white women and their children can face a 130 percent higher infant death rate.
Here's what March of Dimes is doing to fight the biggest health threats to moms and babies:
  • We’re advocating at the federal and state levels for funding and legislation that put the health priorities of moms and babies first.
  • We’re working with the medical community to improve the health care women receive.  
  • We’re funding research at our six Prematurity Research Centers (PRC), including our recently established European PRC at Imperial College London, to create innovative collaborations that will accelerate improvements to the health of moms and babies for generations to come.
  • We’re providing families with resources and programs as well as educating moms before, during and after pregnancy to ensure that families have the best possible start.
  • We’re uniting local communities and partnering with organizations and companies, bringing together problem solvers, families and support systems to inspire change

NURSE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

This premier fundraiser is also a night to actively support and celebrate the nursing profession by recognizing extraordinary nurses in the Greater Rochester area.  The remarkable efforts of these individuals often go unsung and through the Nurse of the Year Award we are able to recognize those who are giving every mom and baby the best possible start.  By nominating an exceptional nurse, you join March of Dimes in honoring these individuals and their tireless dedication to their patients. 

Candidates must be authentic and strive for continual innovation and inspire others to follow, by being open to new ideas and show a willingness to adapt to succeed.  They champion equity and inclusion through the trusted relationships they build and nurture. These guiding principles are the foundation for our Nurse of the Year recipients.
 
The Four Nomination Categories:

Prenatal Care Management
The value of prenatal care is critical to the outcome of healthy moms and strong babies.  This category recognizes an LPN, RN or Advanced Practice Nurse that has gone above and beyond to provide comprehensive prenatal care management.  This includes individuals working in an office/clinic setting, providing all aspects of physical, emotional and mental health care to pregnant women and their support system. This category is inclusive of individuals in the educational and research settings, students are also included.
 
Obstetrics
This area of health care impacts all facets of a positive experience for pregnant women.  Providing comprehensive care including educating, counseling and support are the key components in meeting the needs of all obstetrics patients. This category recognizes an LPN, RN or Advanced Practice Nurse responsible for the delivery of care to the mother/baby dyad.  This includes all aspects of physical, emotional and mental health care for the antepartum period through the delivery process. This category is inclusive of individuals in the educational and research settings, students are also included.
  
Postpartum Care
The value of postpartum care is critical for the transition from pregnancy to the postpartum period. This category recognizes an LPN, RN or Advanced Practice Nurse caring for the postpartum mother and/or the low risk healthy newborns. This includes all aspects of physical, emotional and mental health care from delivery to postpartum follow-up care. This category is inclusive of individuals in the educational and research settings, students are also included.
  
NICU and Special Care Nursery
This area of health care impacts the high risk infants and their families/caregivers.  This category recognizes a LPN, RN or Advanced Practice Nurse that reaches beyond the traditional Newborn Nursery care. This individual has advanced knowledge to provide the specialized expertise required to provide care management to various high need newborns. This includes aspects of physical, emotional and mental health care for the infant and families/caregivers. This category is inclusive of individuals in the educational and research settings, students are also included.
 
The nominations are currently closed, but come back on January 2020 to nominate your favorite nurse!

Please note, you will need to download both documents to successfully submit an application.
Download the Nurse of the Year application
Download the Letter of Recommendation template


Deadline for Submission: Wednesday, September 18, 2019

For more information contact Karyn Benetti at (585) 330 -1721 or email at kbenetti@marchofdimes.org

CULINARY EXCELLENCE

Signature Chefs events feature local culinary talent who create a selection of fine cuisine for an exclusive audience. Our chefs are artists, innovators and philanthropists, and we look forward to sharing their talents at the event.












LIVE AND SILENT AUCTION

Our event features an exclusive selection of auction packages for your bidding pleasure. These packages provide you with a chance to purchase trips, dining experiences and once-in-a-lifetime moments to share with friends, family, clients and employees. As we secure packages for the event, we will give you a sneak preview of the packages here. Come back soon to check for updates.

BECOME A SPONSOR

Through partnerships with companies, organizations and individuals, the March of Dimes is able to create unique moments for your clients, vendors and leadership teams. They participate in an exclusive dining event while supporting a critical cause. Sponsorship opportunities are available at a variety of levels for our Signature Chefs events, providing you with brand recognition, civic engagement and an exclusive client entertainment opportunity within the event. We look forward to working with you to discuss your partnership with the March of Dimes. Please contact Karyn Benetti at (585) 330-1721 or kbenetti@marchofdimes.org