EVENT DETAILS
The 2019 event committee cordially invite you to the Signature Chefs Auction. This event will feature some of the Best Chefs in Rochester. Their signature dishes and pairings will offer an evening of incredible food and elegance.This premier fundraiser will be a dynamic, interactive cocktail party atmosphere that reflects regional styles and local flavors with event components that include Live and Silent Auctions and a compelling appeal to support the mission of the March of Dimes. The evening will host the area’s most philanthropic individual and corporate citizens. Their generosity and willingness to Fund Our Mission is focused on one thing – a future of Healthy Moms and Strong Babies.
SUPPORT THE MISSION
March of Dimes believes that every baby deserves the best possible start. Unfortunately, not all babies get one. We are changing that.
From advocacy to education to research, we are working to level the playing field so that all moms and babies are healthy. Because when a society supports every family, the future is brighter for us all. And when communities come together, even the toughest problems can be solved.
We’re taking on one of the toughest problems facing moms and babies today—premature birth. In this country 1 in 10 babies is born prematurely each year. And while the U.S. preterm birth rate is high, women of color have an up to 50 percent higher rate of preterm birth than white women and their children can face a 130 percent higher infant death rate.
Here's what March of Dimes is doing to fight the biggest health threats to moms and babies:
- We’re advocating at the federal and state levels for funding and legislation that put the health priorities of moms and babies first.
- We’re working with the medical community to improve the health care women receive.
- We’re funding research at our six Prematurity Research Centers (PRC), including our recently established European PRC at Imperial College London, to create innovative collaborations that will accelerate improvements to the health of moms and babies for generations to come.
- We’re providing families with resources and programs as well as educating moms before, during and after pregnancy to ensure that families have the best possible start.
- We’re uniting local communities and partnering with organizations and companies, bringing together problem solvers, families and support systems to inspire change